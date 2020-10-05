Own goal? Arsenal make mascot Gunnersaurus redundant

Arsenal have made Gunnersaurus, arguably the world’s most famous football mascot, redundant as part of a cost-cutting drive.

First reported by The Athletic, the move will see Jerry Quy – who has donned the mascot’s costume since 1993 – leave the Emirates Stadium.

Quy was a part-time member of staff and does not count as one of the 55 redundancies already planned by the club.

The move to bring down the club’s staff base comes despite the club’s continued activity in the transfer market, including the signing of Brazilian midfielder Willian on a three-year deal reportedly worth more than £200,000 per week.

Quy became an even more popular figure during lockdown, posting images of Gunnersaurus completing a host of household chores.

The link between the north London club and dinosaurs remains unclear.

Fans remain unable to attend Premier League games and many fear that the uptick in Covid-19 cases across the country may mean the entire 2020/21 season is played behind closed doors.

