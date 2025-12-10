Owlet Launches Owlet360™ in the UK and Ireland, Bringing Data-Driven Reassurance to More Families

Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWLT), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring, today announced the UK and Ireland launch of Owlet360™, a new subscription service designed to give parents a deeper, personalised understanding of their baby’s sleep and daily trends.

Built for families using medically-certified Dream Sock® and Dream Sight™ or Owlet Cam® 2, Owlet360 leverages Owlet’s unique infant dataset to deliver actionable insights and context, helping parents feel more confident in everyday decisions. The Company emphasises that live vital monitoring of pulse rate and oxygen level, and real-time notifications through the Owlet Dream App, remain free of charge, consistent with its mission to improve access to at-home infant care.

New parenthood is joyful – and relentlessly demanding. In the UK, sleep deprivation is a near-universal early-parent experience, with surveys showing around 59% of parents of babies under one reporting their baby sleeps less than four hours at a stretch, and many worrying their baby “should” be sleeping longer. Owlet360 aims to be a supportive companion, helping parents see how their baby’s sleep and daily patterns evolve over time and how those trends compare across Owlet’s broad population of babies.

“Owlet’s insights platform is grounded in one of the world’s largest real-world infant datasets from more than 2.5 million babies monitored,” said Jonathan Harris, Owlet’s President and CEO. “Globally, Owlet has tracked trillions of heartbeats, and these learnings now power personalised interpretations for our UK and Irish customer base. Owlet360 is the next step in our pediatric care ecosystem, turning trusted vitals and sleep data into personalised insights that help families feel supported day to day.”

Owlet360 extends the experience parents already know in the Owlet Dream App, providing:

Deeper daily summaries and weekly trend views for sleep, pulse rate, oxygen, movement, and comfort temperature.

Comparisons to Owlet’s vast infant dataset, helping parents understand what’s typical for their baby’s age.

Sleep insights with weekly trend tracking and practical guidance as your baby’s patterns evolve or they go through key milestones.

Room environment trends, including temperature and humidity over time.

More video moments and notifications, letting families save and share clips when Baby is moving or crying is detected (for compatible Dream Sight users).

Owlet360 is already demonstrating meaningful adoption and value for families. Following the U.S. launch earlier this year, the service has grown rapidly to more than 90,000 subscribers, highlighting both its relevance in the parenting journey and the durability of Owlet’s recurring-revenue model.

Owlet360 is available now to Owlet Dream App users across the UK and Ireland, with a seven-day free trial for eligible new and existing customers. The service is currently offered via a monthly or yearly subscription, with additional platform expansions planned in the future. To learn more about Owlet and its product offerings, visit owletbabycare.co.uk.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT), a leading pediatric health platform, is the only company in the world to offer U.S. FDA-cleared and internationally medically-certified wearable pediatric monitors, delivering hospital-grade technology directly in the home. Our award-winning pediatric products and innovative software combine clinically tested monitoring systems, an integrated video platform, and a simple, easy-to-use app, providing parents with real-time health insights to stay informed on their child’s well-being, support restful sleep, and provide peace of mind anywhere. Since 2012, more than 2.5 million parents have trusted Owlet to monitor their children’s well-being and sleep. This adoption has fueled one of the largest collections of pediatric health and sleep data in the world, powering innovations that bridge the critical gap between hospital and home. Owlet is driving a new standard in pediatric wellness by pairing advanced medical technology with consumer-friendly design. Our mission is simple yet ambitious: to give every baby and every family the best possible start in life. Learn more at www.owletcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram for company news and updates.

