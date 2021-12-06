Over half of Bitcoin investors bought in over the past 12 months

More than half of Bitcoin holders began investing over the past 12 months amid an explosion of interest in the crypto market.

A survey of 1,000 investors found that 26 per cent own Bitcoin with 55 per cent of holders admitting they bought in over the past year, according to new data from Grayscale Investments.

Grayscale further revealed that while young, risk tolerant men still make up the majority of Bitcoin investors, the demographics are shifting with 53 per cent of female respondents confirming they would consider picking up crypto, up from 47 per cent in 2020.

“The results of the 2021 Bitcoin Investor Study confirm that more investors see long-term value in adding Bitcoin and digital currencies to their investment portfolios,” said Michael Sonnenshein, the chief executive of Grayscale Investments – a fund with more than $50bn of assets under management.

“While it is encouraging to see attitudes towards crypto continue to evolve, it’s still early days for this industry. It’s incumbent on all of us to remain focused on educating the investing public, so investors – across generations and demographic – can access this once in a generation opportunity,” he continued.

The 2021 study revealed that for the first time, investors are three times as likely to consider Bitcoin as a store-of-value investment, rather than as a currency with more than half of respondents noting that they consider BTC a long-term opportunity for a diversified investment strategy.

The demographics of Bitcoin investors also shifted in 2021. Around 46 per cent of surveyed investors from the 55-64 age group noted they would “definitely” or “probably” consider Bitcoin investments, an increase of 16 per cent compared to 2020.

An explosion of retail interest in the crypto market has caught the attention of UK regulators over the past year.

Last month the advertising standards agency issued a red alert over crypto adverts which push the benefits of investing without explaining the risks.

