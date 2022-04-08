Outgoing Met chief Cressida Dick writes letter to London: ‘You tell us so we can change but don’t politicise policing’

There is no clear frontrunner to replace outgoing commissioner Cressida Dick.

Outgoing Metropolitan Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has warned against the “politicisation of policing”, saying this is “a threat not just to policing but to trust in the whole criminal justice system”.

In a “letter to London”, she wrote: “Of course as I look back there is more I wish we had achieved.

“We hear the criticism, know not everyone has confidence in us to provide a good service when they need us, and have seen among us those whose horrific actions have let you all, and us, down so terribly.

“Each one drives us to get better, to root out those who don’t uphold our standards and don’t deserve to wear our uniform. To improve our response so all our communities feel protected by us.

“We are listening and acting on what you tell us so we can change for the better. Just this week we launched our violence against women and girls plan, shaped by the views of hundreds of Londoners.

“The current politicisation of policing is a threat not just to policing but to trust in the whole criminal justice system. Operational independence from local and central government is crucial for an effective democracy and is a model respected around the world. We must all treasure and protect it.”