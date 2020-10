Every day we’ll take a look at the best pictures from around London and the rest of the world

A near-deserted Trafalgar Square is pictured in central London, as Londoners face more stringent novel coronavirus COVID-19 restrictions as the number of cases rises. The landmark is, in normal times, a tourist hotspot and thronging with people. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more: Tier 2: What do the new London lockdown measures mean for you?

German Fedemoves her face mask as she arrives ahead of a two days European Union (EU) summit at the European Council Building in Brussels(Photo by OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lilly Pinchin riding Follow The Swallow (R) clear the last to win The Over 40 Free RacingTV Club Days Handicap Chase at Wincanton Racecourse in Wincanton, England. Owners are allowed to attend if they have a runner at the meeting otherwise racing remains behind closed doors to the public (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Read more: Italy added to quarantine list as Crete travel ban lifted

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is threatening legal action if Tier 3 restrictions are imposed on the city without agreement, as the number of cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 rises. – The government on Thursday announced more stringent measures for London and seven other areas to try to cut surging numbers of cases. (Photo by MARTIN RICKETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)