Oscar highlights: Six take aways from last night’s ceremony

An Oscar race that seemed to start last summer came to an end last night in the Dolby Theatre in LA, as the 96th Academy Awards unfolded. In a new time-slot that made it slightly easier for tired UK movie fans, the great and good of Hollywood arrived hoping to come away immortalised. It’s been a strong year for contenders, with all ten of the Best Picture nominees staking a strong claim in many categories. Was it one to remember, or a snoozefest? Here’ are my Oscar highlights.

A safe Oscars

Two years on from Slapgate, Oscar seems determined to rebuild its reputation for prestige and stability. After last year’s awards went to sentimental favourites, the only hint of controversy here was Al Pacino delivering the Best Picture in a unique way, foregoing the nominees and announcing the winner almost accidentally. Given how long these ceremonies can go on for, I was grateful for the succinct delivery.

As predicted, Best Picture winner Oppenheimer swept the bigger categories, adding acting wins for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema), Best Film Editing (Jennifer Lame), and Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson). Emma Stone may be considered a slight shock winning Best Actress, given how much support was behind Lily Gladstone for Killers of The Flower Moon, and I can’t help but feel sorry for Paul Giamatti for missing out on Best Actor.

Still, none of the winners will raise an eyebrow. It also delivered a number of feelgood moments – Da’Vine Joy Randolph was a deserving winner for Best Supporting Actress and gave a touching speech, Downey Jr was cheeky but humble, and even the normally stoic Nolan seemed choked up at becoming part of movie history. Finally some Oscar highlights for this worthy winner.

Barbie and Marty were the night’s big losers…

As I said in my BAFTA assessment a few weeks ago, the momentum just wasn’t with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Missing out on director and actress nominations was a portent of doom, it turns out, with the only win coming for Best Original Song for Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For? So, Barbie is technically an Oscar-winning film, but not in the way it deserved. I was shocked Greta Gerwig didn’t win anything for her screenplay (co-written with Noah Baumbach), but both Gerwig and Robbie can console themselves with being the producers of 2023’s biggest film.

Even less happy was Martin Scorsese, whose epic Killers of The Flower Moon went home empty handed from ten nominations. There were many audience shots of the veteran director looking grumpy, and some footage has emerged of him consoling star Lily Gladstone after their loss. It was my favourite of last year, but the length and subject matter meant it divided audiences. Not many Oscar highlights for fans of this great movie.

…But the Kens shone

Ryan Gosling had a tough job taking centre stage for his performance as Ken. His Best Actor nomination, and Robbie’s lack of Best Actress nod, was uncomfortable given one of the themes of the film is men taking credit for the work of women. Gosling had fun with his performance of I’m Just Ken (nominated for Best original Song), turning it into a Superbowl Half Time show that reunited the other Ken actors, brought in guitar god Slash, and gave the female Barbie nominees their moment. In a night filled with self-importance, it was gloriously silly.

The hosts flopped both sides of the Atlantic

Jimmy Kimmel is a steady hand as Oscars host, but his fourth time running the show was fairly forgettable. Jokes fell flat, and his tick of asking “how’s everyone doing?” between awards only serves to remind us how long these ceremonies can take. After years of experimenting with hosts, it appears The Academy prefers mediocre over risky.

In the UK, ITV had the rights to Oscar coverage for the first time, with the always-irritating Jonathan Ross leading a peculiar panel of guests to chat during the US ad breaks. Hobbit actor Richard Armitage, Cold Feet star Fay Ripley, presenter/documentarian Yinka Bokinni, and comedian Doc Brown all look as confused as we were as to why they were there, offering ice cold takes when they weren’t being talked over by their host. While Oscar panels from other channels have never been classics, this was a chore. Very few Oscar highlights.

Political statements

Protests calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict were a notable presence in LA, blocking traffic and delaying the start time. As an industry, Hollywood offered a muted but clear political message. Many wore the Artists For Ceasefire red pin badge as a sign of their stance, director Jonathan Glazer called on us to learn history’s lessons while accepting his award for The Zone of Interest, and Cillian Murphy dedicated his Best Actor trophy to “the peacemakers everywhere”.

It was a measured response, calling for an end to violence without explicit finger pointing or rage. Given Michael Moore was booed for protesting the Iraq War after winning Best Documentary in 2003, this can be seen as a kind of progress, but the protestors outside may have wanted a more explicit message.

Host Kimmel was less subtle, responding live to a Truth Social post by former President Donald Trump calling him the ‘worst host’. Kimmel, pretending to take it in his stride hit back with “Thank you, President Trump. Isn’t it past your jail time?” It grabbed applause and headlines, but in truth it was a gift for Kimmel, who had an easy way to spice up a lacklustre hosting gig.

Where do we go from here?

After battling in cinemas and on the awards circuit, the Barbie Vs Oppenheimer saga is at an end. Did last night change what we’ll be watching in the future? Yes and no. Both films proved you can be thoughtful and commercially viable, while Oppenheimer is one of the most financially successful Best Picture winners in years.

There’s a power vacuum in mainstream cinema as superhero movies lose their appeal, so perhaps films that follow the Barbenheimer formula of spectacle and messaging will have their moment. For now, summer 2024 will be dominated by the usual suspects (King Kong, Deadpool, Minions) but the possibilities spawned from Barbenheimer’s success are very exciting.