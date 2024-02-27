Orsted brings in new finance and operations chiefs amid wind industry challenges

The challenging times are set to continue for Danish renewable giant Orsted

Orsted, the world’s largest offshore wind farm developer, has brought in a new CFO and COO as it battles with macroeconomic challenges pummelling the sector.

The Danish energy giant announced this morning that Trond Westlie would head up the company’s finances, while Patrick Harnett will be brought in as head of operations.

Westlie has experience as chief financial officer at the Danish shipping group Maersk and Norway’s Telenor.

Harnett, who has worked at Centrica and EDF Energy, is currently head of European execution programmes at Orsted and is leading the development of Hornsea 3, which will become the world’s single-largest offshore wind farm. He also holds a role as Chair of the board at the Norwegian industrial investment firm Arendals Fossekompani.

The top brass changes come as the wind industry battles inflation, interest rate hikes and supply chain snarl-ups.

In November, Orsted announced its former CFO and COO’s Daniel Lerup and Richard Hunter would depart by mutual agreement, in a move which followed substantial financial losses by the business.

Mads Nipper, Group President and CEO of Orsted said: “Trond Westlie has very strong competencies from an impressive career as CFO in several global, listed companies, while Patrick has already demonstrated his strong skills in project execution by building Hornsea 2. I look forward to welcoming both Trond and Patrick to the team.”

Trond Westlie said: “I’m happy to join a very capable company with an important purpose, and I look forward to working with the team to successfully execute the newly launched plan and further strengthen Orsted’s financial position.”

Patrick Harnett said: “I’m very grateful for the trust the Board and CEO have extended to me, and I look forward to continuing the implementation of our new project operating model, which will ensure stronger risk management, contingency planning, and governance when executing projects.”