Orsted plunges 20 per cent on risk of £1.84bn US impairments amid offshore wind project woes

Orsted expects to face a £1.84bn US impairment cost

Denmark’s Orsted, the world’s largest offshore wind farm developer, has revealed it may see US impairments of 16bn Danish crowns (£1.84bn) due to supply chain problems, soaring interest rates and a lack of new tax credits.

Orsted’s share price tumbled 20 per cent to its lowest level in more than four years and is down almost 70% from its 2021 peak.

“The situation in US offshore wind is severe,” Chief Executive Mads Nipper told reporters on a conference call.

The company’s Ocean Wind 1, Sunrise Wind, and Revolution Wind projects are adversely impacted by several supplier delays, which may trigger impairments of up to five billion crowns, the company said in a statement.

Orsted said the company’s discussions with “senior federal stakeholders” on obtaining more US tax credits for its offshore wind projects had not progressed as expected, which in turn could lead to impairments of another six billion crowns.

On top of this, the increase in long-dated interest rates in the United States affected both offshore as well as some onshore wind projects and will cause impairments of around 5 billion crowns, Orsted said.

“Today’s announcement flags risks in the US portfolio and does not do anything to improve the downbeat investor sentiment on the stock,” analysts at Bernstein said in a note to clients.

Orsted bought its remaining stake in Ocean Wind 1, the 1.1GW wind power project off the coast of New Jersey, from Public Service Enterprise Group earlier this year.

The company on Wednesday said it does not expect the anticipated impact to change its previously announced EBITDA guidance for the year.

The US government has set a national goal to develop 30GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Reuters – Gursimran Kaur and Terje Solsvik