Orbia Honored as a Top Company in its Industry in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for Fifth Consecutive Year

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*), has been named a member of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the fifth consecutive year, which honors best-in-class global sustainability companies evaluated through the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

“Orbia’s continued inclusion in this leading sustainability ranking underscores our conviction that sustainability is a driver of long‑term value creation,” said Tania Rabasa Kovacs, Chief Sustainability Officer, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and President of Orbia Mexico. “Our consistent performance, grounded in strong governance, transparency and responsible business practices, supports disciplined capital allocation, risk management and resilience across cycles. By embedding sustainability into our strategy, we are strengthening Orbia’s competitiveness, opening pathways for growth and delivering durable value for shareholders over the long term.”

S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook members are the top performing companies within their industry. Orbia scored within the top 15% of companies in the chemicals category. In 2025, more than 9,200 companies were assessed with less than 10% selected for the 2026 Yearbook inclusion.

Orbia continues to be recognized by leading rating agencies for its sustainability performance. In addition to its ongoing inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, the company has earned a silver medal from Ecovadis, held a position on the S&P Best-in-Class Indices (MILA Pacific Alliance) since 2019 and position on the FTSE4Good Index since 2015 and remains one of 30 companies represented on the Mexican Stock Exchange ESG Index. Orbia has its scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions reduction targets by 2030 validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and transparently updates its progress toward its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals each year through its reporting hub.

To learn more about Orbia’s ESG rankings and recognitions, visit https://www.orbia.com/sustainability/esg-indices-and-external-recognition/.

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions, Building & Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor & Energy Materials sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on supporting food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 23,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with a strong U.S. manufacturing presence and headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $7.5 billion in revenue in 2024. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

