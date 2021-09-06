Opportunity International opens outdoor photo exhibition

Opportunity International last week opened its new outdoor photo exhibition by award-winning photographer Kate Holt in the Southwood Garden of St James’s Church, Piccadilly.

Featuring a series of lifesize photographs of the refugees Holt encountered in Uganda, the exhibition invites visitors to “spend an evening walking amongst the remarkable individuals,” which Opportunity International says it is “proud to serve”.

The charity is working with the refugees to provide them with financial loans and training to enable them to work their own way out of poverty. Uganda is one of 20 countries supported by Opportunity International, which provides access to financial products and services to over 19m people across it’s global partners. For 50 years, Opportunity International has been developing and delivering financial solutions that enable people living in poverty to increase their incomes, send their children to school and transform their lives.

“I have lived and worked in East Africa as a photographer and journalist for over 20 years,” says Holt. “This trip to Uganda to gather these stories is one of the last I did before Covid struck, yet the power of the stories we were told back then and what I learned from the people I met is more relevant than ever.

“All the refugees we met had experienced traumatic events, extraordinary upheaval and loss. But they all remain determined to make their lives better by running a business to improve their lives and those of their families. They aren’t asking for much: they are asking for an opportunity.”

The exhibition is open daily from 8am to 5:30pm from 1-12 September, and from 20 September to 8 October.

• For more information about Opportunity International visit the website here