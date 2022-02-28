Opinion-in-brief: New measures won’t be enough to protect vulnerable users

The government intends to do what it can to oblige social media platforms to prevent abuse and harm online. (Photo by Mark Trowbridge/Getty Images)

As part of new measures included in the Online Safety Bill, users will be able to block anonymous accounts on social media like Facebook and Twitter. The move is an attempt to deter the abuse – coming from trolls and fake accounts – taking place on these platforms.

Most social networks in the UK don’t require users to verify their identity. This is an important form of protection. Without it, activists wouldn’t be able to share their views on governments or other powerful actors online for fear of the repercussions.

The government doesn’t plan to change this; it wants to give users the power to choose to interact only with verified accounts. Tech companies, however, say that often abusive accounts are actually verified.

The new measures are a positive step, acknowledging the dangers posed by online trolls. Much more will be needed, however, to really make a dent.