Openreach adds 4000 new jobs to boost broadband

Openreach announced it will create and fill more than 4,000 jobs during 2022 – including around 3,000 apprenticeships – as it continues to invest billions of pounds into its broadband network, people and training.

The new recruits will be based throughout the UK, working to build and connect customers to boost the company’s Full Fibre broadband network – which is on track to reach 25 million homes and businesses by December 2026.

The hiring spree is part of the largest recruitment drive in Openreach’s history, and it has committed to building a more diverse and inclusive team in an industry that’s traditionally been very white, male dominated.

For instance, last year, the company attracted 600 women into trainee engineering roles – more than double the previous year.

Clive Selley, chief exec, Openreach, said: “Openreach is a people business first and foremost, so I’m proud that we’re continuing to invest heavily in our people, having hired and trained more than 8,000 new engineers over the last two years.”

” We’re rightly recognised as one of the best big companies to work for in the UK, and we’re determined to stay that way, so we’ve been building state of the art training schools all over the country where we can teach people the skills and techniques they need for long, exciting and rewarding careers in engineering.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak commented on the move: “I firmly believe in the importance of supporting women in STEM and am delighted to see Openreach doubling the number of women in trainee engineering roles last year.

“Investing in creating thousands of new jobs and apprenticeships will also boost our mission to level-up communities, support economic growth and give more people across the country the opportunity to develop the skills and knowledge they need to fulfil their potential.”