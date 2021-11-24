One in four Brits admit to at least one rule-breaking activity during isolation

One in four people carry out at least one Covid-19 rule-breaking activity while self-isolating, according to new data today.

Around 25 per cent of surveyed Brits admitted to leaving their homes or having visitors for reasons that go against the pandemic measures.

However, the majority of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the first week of November abided by the rules, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found.

The new data is largely in line with the levels of Covid-19 isolation rule abiding that had been recorded during the summer.

But November’s levels are still “significantly lower” compared with adherences levels seen in April and May, the ONS added, suggesting the grip of emergency Coronavirus legislation is fading.