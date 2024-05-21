One dead and many injured after severe turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight from London Heathrow

A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner sits on the tarmac before a delivery ceremony to Singapore Airlines at the Boeing South Carolina Plant in North Charleston, South Carolina, United States. (REUTERS/Randall Hill – RC1B084CB1C0)

At least one person has died and many others were injured after severe turbulence hit a Singapore bound flight from London.

The Singapore Airlines flight was forced into an emergency landing with around 30 people injured and one person reportedly killed.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777, departed the UK capital at 10:17pm on Monday. However, it was hit by turbulence over the Andaman Sea, an area currently experience extreme tropical thunderstorms, and diverted to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

It had been scheduled to land at the Singapore Changi Airport at 6:10pm.

In a statement posted on X, Singapore Airlines said: “Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024.

“We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.

“Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

“Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.

“We will provide regular updates on our Facebook and X accounts.”

Singapore’s Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said the government was providing assistance to passengers and the families of those involved.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the incident onboard Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London Heathrow to Singapore,” he said in a statement on social media.

Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024.



We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on… May 21, 2024