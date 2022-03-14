Office for National Statistics throws men’s suits out of inflation calculation basket and adds meat-free sausages

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has added meat-free sausages, sports bras and anti-bac wipes to the basket of goods its statisticians use to calculate price hikes.

In its annual shake up of the basket, the ONS added 19 items to its Consumer Prices Index and threw out 15 items.

Products to be added include meat-free sausages, canned pulses, sports bras, pet collars and antibacterial surface wipes.

These additions come as the pandemic has inspired many shoppers to take up new lifestyles such as vegetarianism and fitness.

Men’s suits and coal were among those to be left out of the basket for 2022, with home working seeing a decline in suit sales at UK fashion retailers last year.

Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer markets, retail and leisure for KPMG, said the basket refresh was reflective of current pandemic spending habits, such as “new post-lockdown sporting passions.”

Ellett added: “Amongst many commonly bought goods, prices are rising. Significant challenges lay ahead in the coming weeks and months as households look to balance their budgets, and businesses look to retain customer loyalty.”

The refresh has been subject to critics with claims some of the additions are “out of touch with the everyday expenditure of the masses.”

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at Interactive Investor, said : “A climbing session, for example, a new addition to this year’s basket, is unlikely to rank highly on the list of spending priorities among those struggling to make ends meet amid the cost-of-living crisis.”

He added: “As with so many things, the pandemic forced changes to our expenditure, reflecting our changing behaviour in the periods of lockdown and beyond. The growth in vegetarianism and veganism has resulted in the addition of meat free sausages and canned pulses in this year’s inflation basket.

“Men’s suits and the humble doughnut are the more notable removals from this year’s basket. Who knows, in a few years’ time, crop tops could be viewed as being as outdated as leg warmers are today.”