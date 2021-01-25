Octopus outfoxed: Challenger brand tops Which? energy survey

A small provider has ended Octopus’ two year reign at the top of Which’s annual survey of energy companies.

Outfox the Market, which was only founded in 2017, rose from 19th in the table last year to top the rankings in Which’s energy satisfaction survey.

Read more: Shock to the system: Ofgem proposes new body to run electricity network

The small energy provider frequently offers some of the cheapest deals on the market and received a customer score of 82 per cent, with five-star ratings for billing accuracy and value for money.

It had the highest proportion of customers – 93 per cent – that experienced no issues in the last 12 months.

Although it slipped to second place, Octopus was named one of only two “recommended suppliers”, along with Bath-based Pure Planet.

The full results. (Credit: Which?)

The firm is now one of the UK’s biggest suppliers, with 1.5m customers, and has opened divisions around the world.

Also among the top energy companies were Avro Energy, People’s Energy, So Energy and Utility Warehouse.

Once again, traditional suppliers, including former members of the so-called “Big Six”, languished at the bottom of the table.

Npower was the lowest-ranked energy provider with a customer score of just 54 per cent.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

British Gas, EDF Energy, Eon, Scottish Power, and SSE were all also among the lowest ranked companies.

Natalie Hitchins, head of home products and services at Which?, said: “Year after year, challenger and small energy companies outperform the traditional providers in our satisfaction survey – delivering better customer service and offering excellent value for money.

“There are impressive energy companies, from small firms such as Outfox the Market to rapidly expanding companies like Octopus Energy, so customers do not have to put up with substandard service from any provider.

Steven Day, co-founder of Pure Planet, said: “We are thrilled that our customer satisfaction is among the highest of any provider – green or not. We have among the lowest number of customers experiencing problems – this is a major endorsement of our unique digital model which delivers great service and low-cost renewable energy.

Read more: Boohoo buys Debenhams brand and website for £55m – but stores set to close

“The latest Which? rankings show that the Big Six are way off the pace, while our 100% renewable electricity and carbon offset gas is cheaper than standard variable tariffs with the Big Six.

“Which? has shown that it’s possible to choose the best blend of clean, green energy, excellent service, at a great value for money price.”