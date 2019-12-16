Number of customers switching energy supplier on track for record year

The amount of customers who have switched energy supplier this year is on track to be the largest ever, according to new data from industry body Energy UK.

So far in 2019 5.8m people have changed provider, matching the record number of customers who switched in the whole of 2018.

Read more: Watchdog gives green light for Ovo Energy’s £500m merger with SSE

The trade body reported that 502,817 customers switched in November, up 1.2 per cent on the same month last year.

Over the last five years the number of customers switching providers a year has almost doubled after a raft of new challenger energy brands have shaken up the market.

The figures showed that almost a third of the switches – 159,409 – were from large suppliers to small and mid-tier providers, suggesting that Big Six suppliers are still struggling to stem the flow of people looking elsewhere for services.

The trend showed signs of slowing last month when over 100,000 customers switched back to large suppliers from smaller companies, but this month sees a return to normal.

Audrey Gallacher, Energy UK’s interim chief executive, said:

Read more: 5m customer switch energy supplier in 2019 so far

“This year is set to be another record year for switching – with 5.8 million customers having switched so far, which was the total for the whole of 2018.

“With the cold weather settling in across the country and Christmas just around the corner – a period when most of us spend more time at home with the thermostats turned up – I’d urge everyone to give their supplier a ring or have a look online and make sure they are on the best deal.”