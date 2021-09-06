Number 10 says there are 'no plans' for a cabinet reshuffle this week

Downing Street has hosed down widespread rumours that a cabinet reshuffle will happen on Thursday.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman told journalists repeatedly today that “we have no plans for a reshuffle”.

Multiple outlets reported yesterday that Johnson would make his long awaited reshuffle, the first since February 2020, on Thursday.

It had been rumoured that the reshuffle was being timed to coincide with Johnson’s expected announcement this week to increase National Insurance for employees and employers by around 1.25 per cent to pay for an increase in NHS and social care funding.

A growing number of cabinet ministers have anonymously hit out at the tax rise, however it was suggested that an upcoming reshuffle would keep them in line.

Politico reported that there were rumours foreign secretary Dominic Raab would be moved to the Cabinet Office, with international trade secretary Liz Truss tipped to take on his role.

Attorney General Suella Braverman is expected to return to her role this week, after being off on maternity leave since March.