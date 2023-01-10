Npower urges government to help businesses reduce energy use

Npower has called on the Government to help businesses drive down their energy bills

The government needs to offer more support for businesses looking to boost their energy efficiency and drive down bills, a senior member of a leading business energy supplier has said.

Anthony Ainsworth, chief operating officer at Npower Business Solutions told City A.M. there needed to be “additional government policy” to help businesses “proactively invest in measures to help protect them from energy risk and any future volatility. “

“It is more important than ever that they also have the support to reduce consumption through greater energy efficiency,” Ainsworth said.

“Any further incentives from government would have a hugely positive impact, both in terms of reducing energy demand and lowering carbon emissions,” he added.

In November, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pledged to spend a further £6bn from 2025 to insulate homes and upgrade boilers, as it targets a massive 15 per cent cut in energy demand this decade.

This is on top of £6.6bn the government allocated to boosting energy efficiency across UK households since the start of this parliament in 2019.

However, he has not unveiled any specific energy efficiency measures targeted at businesses.

Hunt slashed support packages for businesses yesterday, announcing a £12.5bn cut in protection – replacing the £18bn Energy Bill Relief Scheme with the £5.5bn Energy Bill Discount Scheme from April.

Gareth Miller, chief executive at Cornwall Insight, also favoured further incentives for businesses to cut demand, adding it would also help with the UK’s green ambitions.

“If the government is going to reduce direct support for business energy bills, then perhaps the policy focus should turn to how they can offset this by using tax and investment incentives, the design of energy markets, and greater financial reward for the demand side, allowing businesses to offset financial pressures, as well as maintain their pursuit of net zero,” Miller said.