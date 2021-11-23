Not many visitors recognised PM: Watch Boris Johnson having a ball at Peppa Pig World

Boris Johnson told a confused business audience on Monday about its outing to Peppa Pig World

Speaking at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said cartoon character Peppa Pig is “pure genius”, despite resembling a “Picasso-like hairdryer”, and described the theme park created for children as “very much my kind of place”.

The PM’s comments followed a visit to the park a day earlier, even though many people present had no idea Boris Johnson was there.

A visitor who sat behind Johnson on a ride at Peppa Pig World on Sunday has said “not many people” recognised the Prime Minister.

Farhadul Azhar Tipu, 33, from Hertfordshire, was visiting the Hampshire attraction with his four-year-old daughter when they spotted the Prime Minister with his wife, Carrie, and one-year-old son, Wilfred.

“We were literally behind them on the ride,” Tipu said.

“It was strange that not many people recognised him… he did attract a few people’s attention but not many people realised it was the Prime Minister. My daughter didn’t know who he was, she was just happy to be in Peppa Pig World.”

Photo courtesy of Farhadul Azhar Tipu of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family on a ride at Peppa Pig World on Sunday.

Tipu took pictures of Johnson on a multicoloured ride, with Wilfred sitting on his knee. He said he greeted the Prime Minister and asked him how his trip was, to which the politician replied “Very nice”.

“There was civil dressed security around him but it was easy for me to talk to him as his security personals were very friendly,” he added.

Johnson’s trip to the amusement park has come under the spotlight after he spoke about it during a chaotic speech to business leaders on Monday, describing it as “my kind of place”.

After widespread criticism, he later defended the rambling speech, telling ITV: “I think that people got the vast majority of the points I wanted to make and I thought it went over well.”

James Mancey, operations director at Paultons Park, where Peppa Pig World is based, said the attraction was “delighted” that the Prime Minister went on Sunday.

“The fact that Mr Johnson has chosen to speak at length about his visit during today’s CBI conference, positively endorsing the creativity and innovation showcased by Peppa Pig World and encouraging others to visit, is testament to the hard work of everyone at Paultons Park who create the wonderful experience our millions of guests enjoy each year,” he said.

