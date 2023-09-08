Norton warning over TikTok Bitcoin scam using deepfake AI of Elon Musk and Mr Beast

Cyber security specialist Norton is warning TikTok users of an elaborate scam involving AI deepfake parodies of wealthy celebrities like Elon Musk and Mr Beast.

Researchers at the internet safety organisation uncovered a new scam on the platform that preys on users’ hopes to earn quick money, but sign-up pages divert to harmful sites.

Since August, Norton‘s ‘Gen’ threat teams have blocked access to a number of these sites.

How does the TikTok scam work?

TikTok users may stumble across a video in which their favourite celebrity is promoting a cryptocurrency opportunity with a giveaway of £8,000 in Bitcoin in exchange for a simple signup – new wealth seems within reach.

After registering and entering a promo code on another website, the amount of money promised in the video even appears in their account, further convincing users the opportunity is real.

But here’s the catch: In order to withdraw the money, they’re asked to deposit hundreds of pounds and the moment they take this bait, that money vanishes into thin air.

Gen’s top tips to protect yourself: