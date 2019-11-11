Northern Ireland an afterthought for Brexit-driven voters

FOUR IN TEN Brits care “little or not at all” about Northern Ireland, a poll from YouGov has found.

The pollsters showed both leavers and remainers prioritise Brexit over keeping Northern Ireland in the union.

Almost two thirds of Britons would see Northern Ireland leave the United Kingdom in order for their preferred Brexit outcome to pass. Four in ten Brits said they wouldn’t be “bothered” if the country of almost 2 million people left the UK.

Over half of people who say they care a great deal about Northern Ireland would still take their preferred Brexit outcome over the country staying in the UK. Less than a fifth of the general population would keep Northern Ireland in the UK over their vision of a perfect (or stopped) Brexit.

Liberal Democrat voters see Northern Ireland the most favourably and would be the most sad to see them leave. Leavers are split on the matter; 47% say they care not very much or not at all and half wouldn’t be bothered if they left the UK. Only one in ten said they would be pleased to see Ireland go.



Of conservative voters, half would not be bothered if Northern Ireland left the UK and four in ten “don’t care” about the country.

The report comes as Boris Johnson has been accused of misleading businesses on the process to export goods from Northern Ireland under his Brexit withdrawal agreement. Speaking in Northern Ireland, he urged exporters to direct customs officers to “ring up the Prime Minister” if faced with customs declaration for goods leaving Northern Ireland.



Steve Barclay, the Brexit secretary, said businesses in Northern Ireland would have to submit customs declarations forms under the withdrawal agreement.