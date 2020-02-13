NMC Health shares tumble on double downgrade from Societe Generale

Shares in NMC Health fell as much as 11 per cent on Thursday after the embattled hospital operator was hit with a double rating downgrade from Societe Generale.



Analysts at the French bank slashed NMC’s price target by 85 per cent, saying that confidence in the company, the biggest healthcare operator in the United Arab Emirates, is “broken”.



“We conclude that a board reset and a full audit are needed to restore investor confidence,” Societe Generale analysts wrote, downgrading the FTSE 100 firm from a “buy” to a “sell”.



NMC shares have swung sharply in recent sessions, and are overall down 69 per cent since US short-seller Muddy Waters published a report questioning the company’s finances and management in December.



Earlier this week, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) confirmed it had launched a probe into NMC Health after the company announced it was seeking clarification from major shareholders over the size of their stakes in NMC.



Founder and co-chairman BR Shetty and another board member have been asked to step back from the company’s board as its other directors attempt to establish who owns the private healthcare provider.



NMC shares recovered some losses during the morning, and were just over seven per cent down by lunchtime.

