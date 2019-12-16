Nicky Morgan stays as Culture Secretary as Boris kicks off mini-reshuffle

Boris Johnson has named new ministers as he looks to fill the roles vacated by the election – but has also re-appointed Nicky Morgan as culture secretary despite her standing down as an MP.

Morgan will become a peer in the House of Lords but retain her brief overseeing culture, media, sport and digital.

In one of his first acts since returning to Downing Street with a majority of 80, Johnson earlier named Simon Hart – the MP for Carmarthen – as Welsh secretary. One further appointees are expected this evening.

Environment minister Zac Goldsmith was one of the few Conservative MPs to be unseated, as his Richmond Park marginal seat swung back to Liberal Democrat Sarah Olney, but speculation is rife that Goldsmith may also be in line for a peerage.

Welsh secretary Alun Cairns resigned early in the campaign amid claims he had known about a former aide’s role in the ‘sabotage’ of a rape trial.

The new ministers will have to hit the road running, with a political cabinet, likely to discuss the election, and a full cabinet to discuss the coming Queen’s Speech both taking place tomorrow morning.

MPs will also begin being sworn in tomorrow, in a process that will run over into Wednesday. The Queen’s Speech – the official opening of parliament – will then take place on Thursday.

Johnson has had a busy day back in Number 10, including a call with US President Donald Trump earlier today.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister spoke with President Trump, who congratulated him on the result of the General Election.

“They discussed the huge importance of the relationship between the UK and US, and looked forward to continued close cooperation on issues such as security and trade, including the negotiation of an ambitious free trade agreement.”

Main image: Getty