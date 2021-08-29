Nick Nairn: Celebrity chef’s restaurant burns down as customers flee

More than 30 firefighters tackled a “terrible fire” at a Nick Nairn restaurant in Bridge of Allan.

Fire crews were called to the scene at Nick’s on Henderson Street at 8.17pm on Saturday and found a “well developed” fire in the kitchen. Customers were seen fleeing the building, according to various reports.

Pictures on social media showed smoke and flames pouring from the building in the town near Stirling.

Nick Nairn’s restaurant in Bridge of Allan is currently on fire. pic.twitter.com/bdWImRjhGJ — Guffers (@gavmacn) August 28, 2021

Nairn said in a tweet: “Just to let you know, terrible fire at Nicks BofA tonight, but thankfully all staff and customers unhurt.

“Huge respect and thanks to the emergency services who were incredible.”

Six fire engines and a command support unit were sent to the scene.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We got a call at 8.17pm to a building alight. We sent two crews from Dunblane and Tillicoultry.

“On arrival crews confirmed this was a well developed fire within the kitchen and requested further attendance.” Further appliances and a command support unit were then sent to the scene.