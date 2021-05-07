NHS to deliver vaccines to low-uptake communities in a Ford van

Ford and the NHS in Essex have joined forces with local health leaders to roll out a vaccine drive using a tailored Transit van to deliver jabs.

Despite the UK’s successful vaccine rollout, vaccine uptake is lower among some communities facing access challenges, which the vaccine drive seeks to tackle.

“Our goal of giving everyone an equal opportunity to receive this essential vaccine is now in closer reach, owing to the additional support from our valued network of community leaders,” clinical director at Benfleet Primary Care Network in Essex, Dr Smitesh Patel, said.

Driving across Essex from next month, areas of low uptake will be targeted, particularly communities experiencing homelessness, ethnically diverse communities, travelling communities and unregistered patients.

“This added mobility has meant the gap will be bridged for so many facing a struggle to visit their local vaccination centre. With this support, we enter an important chapter of our vaccine rollout with a renewed sense of hope and optimism,” Patel added.

The Ford Transit will be a hub for dedicated vaccine clinics on the grounds of churches, mosques and other community venues, as the NHS and partners across the Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership liaise with community groups to fill pre-booked appointments.

Overall, vaccine intake has been strong with 19 out of 20 people aged 50 and over already opting for the jab.

After combatting scepticism, the number of people from ethnic minority backgrounds taking the vaccine offers up has more than tripled over the last two months.

The bespoke vehicle, converted by West Yorkshire-based specialist vehicle builders, Venari Group, includes medical-grade refrigeration with WIFI monitoring capability, vaccine transport coolers, a collapsible chair for administering vaccines, including a built-in tablet for accessing health and vaccination records.

“Over the coming weeks, this Ford Transit will make some incredibly important journeys as a vaccination van. Working with the NHS and community leaders to deliver this brilliant scheme and bolster the exemplary vaccine rollout, has been a privilege,” director of Commercial Vehicles at Ford, Mandy Dean, said.

