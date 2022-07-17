Next apologises to staff for underpaying them for months after payroll malfunction

Next has apologised to staff who have been underpaid for several months after a new IT system malfunctioned.

Staff have been underpaid for months after payroll functions were outsourced to the US tech firm Oracle in February, according to The Sunday Times.

The London-listed firm has been trying to solve the error for months, with a spokesperson saying the company expected “to continue to make significant progress in the weeks ahead.”

Workers paid weekly and paid monthly have been impacted, however Next did not divulge how many of its 43,000 workforce were impacted.

Next said it had been tackling issues with the new payroll system as a “matter of urgency” and said it “sincerely” apologised to those impacted.

The retailer had “learnt some important lessons about integrating our in-house applications with third-party platforms.”

It comes as workers are facing staggering household bill increases amid a historic cost of living crisis.

Staff were told the firm had been receiving up to 113 calls a day over pay issues, with the number dropping to an average of 50 per day recently, according to The Sunday Times.