Specialists in Shared Ownership properties in east and north London, Newlon Living offers stylish new developments such as Cassia in Enfield, east London, which has properties available now.

These one and two bedroom apartments are within an easy walking distance of the Oakwood Park woodlands and meadows, balancing city life with a taste of the outdoors. But buyers will be equally focused on what’s within: these contemporary, design-led properties feature Amtico luxury vinyl flooring, ceramic floor and wall tiles and wool-mix carpets throughout.

Kitchens include the latest gadgets as standard, including an integrated oven, hob and extractor hood, and freestanding washing machines in the utility cupboard.

There are landscaped public gardens and the properties are within easy walking distance of two Piccadilly Line Underground stations, offering access to central London within 30 minutes. As well as the communal outdoor areas (including a play area) each property has its own private outside space, and there is communal bike storage located on the ground floor.

Cassia offers more than decent functionality: it is within close reach to some spectacular local attractions, including manor houses, cycle trails and golf courses. On the doorstep is the Lee Valley Park, with its 10,000 acres of cycling and walking trails, opportunity for sports, and miles of green space for everything from lazy summer picnics to bracing winter walks.

Founded in Hackney in 1968, Newlon Trust is a not-for-profit housing association currently providing 8,500 homes across the capital. Their Arsenal Regeneration project in Islington and Hale Village homes in Haringey are both prize-winning regeneration development projects.

To find out more and book a viewing of a Newlon Living property at the Cassia development, go to newlonliving.co.uk/shared-ownership/enfield/cassia-oakwood-n14