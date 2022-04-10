New Pakistani Prime Minister set to be named following Khan’s ousting

(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Pakistan’s new Prime Minister is expected to be announced tomorrow after Imran Khan was ousted over the weekend following a historic no-confidence vote.

Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house in support of no-confidence.

The motion was first raised a few weeks back following claims that Khan had acted unconstitutionally.

Whilst Khan’s political party was able to initially block this motion, a Supreme Court ruling last week decided that the vote was to go ahead.

Abandonment from allies and a crucial coalition further cemented Khan’s fate.

The decision makes Khan the first Pakistani prime minister to lose his position by a no-confidence motion.

Earlier today, Khan repeated allegations that a foreign conspiracy was behind the regime shake-up in Pakistan. He urged members of the public to protest against the vote.

Leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif is expected to be named the new prime minister tomorrow after he submitted his nomination this afternoon.