New Georgia coach Richard Cockerill: There should be more opportunities for up and coming rugby nations

Richard COCKERILL Sport Manager of Montpellier during the friendly match between Montpellier and Stade Toulousain on August 10, 2023 in Beziers, France. (Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Richard Cockerill has insisted that teams like Georgia deserve more opportunities at international level in the Englishman’s first comments as Los Lelos boss.

The former Leicester Tigers head coach has long been linked with the Georgia job with the news confirmed today.

Cockerill honoured

Cockerill said: “I’m really excited and honoured to be taking on the role of Georgian head coach.

“This is a fantastic rugby country blessed with talented players, a great tradition and an impressive infrastructure.

“I’m looking forward to working with players, coaches and officials and I’m confident we can take Georgia to the next level internationally.

“There’s a lot of talk about Tier One and Tier Two but its my view that the lines are blurred these days and there should be more opportunities for up and coming rugby nations.”

Cockerill will take Georgia through until the next World Cup, in Australia in 2027, and will first see action in the Rugby Europe Championship before his side take on Eddie Jones’ Japan this summer.

‘Renowned motivator’

Cockerill will also take on the role of overseeing Black Lion, the franchise team who were granted access to the Challenge Cup this season.

President of the Georgian Rugby Union, Ioseb Tkemaladze, said: “We’re delighted that Richard has agreed to become our head coach. He’s a very experienced leader with a great track record over many years in England, Scotland and France at club and international level.

“He’s renowned as a motivator who gets the best out of his players and we’re very excited about this important new chapter for Georgian rugby.

“Richard can build on the successes of Levan Maisashvili – our historic wins over Wales and Italy and the dominance of the Rugby Europe championship – to take us to the next level.

“In his innovative hybrid role leading the national team and overseeing our Black Lion franchise Richard will be able to turbocharge the development of our next generation of leading players.”