So Resi, Ealing

From £106,000 for a 25 per cent share of a one-bed

The former BHS store on Ealing Broadway has been transformed into a collection of one, two and three-bed apartments by Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing. The building contains plenty of outdoor space, with a communal podium garden on the first floor and two roof gardens, in addition to every apartment’s private balcony. It is a 10 minute walk from West Ealing station, which is on the Elizabeth Line.

Call SO Resi on 0208 607 0550 or visit sharedownership.co.uk

Dockside at Millharbour

From £166,250 for a 25 per cent share of a two-bed

Notting Hill Genesis has launched 77 new apartments at Dockside at Millharbour, its shared ownership development on the Isle of Dogs. The one and two-bed homes are located on the 17th to 24th floors of the Salvor Tower building, which is a 10 minute walk from Canary Wharf. Each apartment has a balcony, and many also have panoramic views of South Dock, the Thames and the City skyline. Nearby South Quay and Canary Wharf DLR stations connect residents to the City in 13 minutes.

Call 020 3944 3367 or visit nhgsales.com

The Masefield, Maida Vale

From £625,000 for a one-bed

Westminster City Council has just launched its first-ever residential development, The Masefield in Maida Vale. Named after local resident and UK poet laureate John Masefield, it will comprise 31 one, two and three-bed apartments over five floors, all with private outdoor space and bicycle storage. The council will use the sale of the homes to fund a new 84-bed care home next to the development. The Masefield is located close to the 27-acre Paddington Recreation Ground, as well as the Regent’s Canal and Little Venice.

Call JLL on 0207 087 5111 or visit masefield-w9.co.uk

The Place, New Southgate

From £81,250 for a 25 per cent share of a one-bed

Origin housing has recently launched The Place, a collection of one, two and three-bed homes in New Southgate. Twenty-one of the apartments are for private sale, while 16 are being offered for shared ownership. The historic Arnos Park is a short walk from The Place, where residents can take a stroll along the Pymmes Brook Trail, and Brunswick Park, which boasts a playground, sports field and tennis courts is also nearby. It is close to New Southgate station, which is set to be the Northern terminus for Crossrail 2.

Visit originsales.co.uk/the-place

Queens Apartments, Peckham

From £450,000 for a one-bed

The second phase of six homes has just been launched at Queens Apartments, Featherstone Homes’ latest development in Peckham. One and two-bed homes are available, as well as the building’s three-bed penthouse. All of the apartments feature balconies with city views, Siemens appliances and Porcelanosa tiles in the bathrooms, while the penthouse has a video entry system, outdoor lighting and built-in ceiling speakers. Queen’s Road Peckham overground station is nearby, providing services to London Bridge.

Call 0207 403 0600 or visit kalmars.com