Netflix's famed Squid Game set to rake in around $900m

Netflix’s famed Squid Game is reportedly set to generate around $900m in value for the company, despite costing just $21.4m to make.

The spend came in far less than some of Netflix’s other big shows, costing around $2.4m per episode, Bloomberg first reported, which has resulted in a huge margin for profit.

Other successful shows, like The Crown and Stranger Things, cost the streamer around $13m and $12m per episode, respectively.

The $891m “impact value”, how Netflix measures the financial weight of shows, suggests that the hit Korean drama will draw in a hefty number of new subscribers.

Netflix said that more than 66 per cent of viewers, the equivalent of some 87m people, finished the series in the first 23 days of it being online, according to Bloomberg.