Netflix 1899 cancellation: thousands of fans sign petition to save show

Thousands of fans have signed a petition in the days since Netflix’s hit show 1899 has been cancelled, asking the streaming provider to keep the show.

Despite the show’s popularity bosses have confirmed the science fiction show has been axed.

In the wake of the news a Change.org petition has been created and has amassed around 18,000 signatures in the first 17 hours of it being created.

The petition reads: “1899 was clearly created with multiple seasons in mind. After the first season, there are a lot of unanswered questions and a big cliffhanger at the end of the last episode. We want a renewal of the show and a proper end to the story.”

1899 co-creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar announced the news about the show ending on social media. They said: “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed.

“We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.

“We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hears that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget.” Bo & Jantje.”

Netflix’s 1899 was released in November last year and quickly developed a cult following. It documents the passengers on board a ship to the New World who discover a vessel adrift in the ocean.

There are eight hour-long episodes available to catch up on over on Netflix.

