Let needi’s free corporate gifting concierge service set you apart from competitors.

Productivity increases by 14% when companies reward staff with gifts!

66% of people can recall a brand name 1 year after receiving a promotional gift.

69% of employees would work harder if they felt more appreciated at work .

• Struggling to WOW your clients with unique, branded gifts?

• Teams & customers demotivated by receiving the same, generic gifts each year?

• Do you have the intention of sending thoughtful, quality gifts to show that you care/know your people, but don’t have the time to find them?

You’re not alone!

Award winning needi, supports Global leading brands and FTSE 100s to stand out from the competition, with thoughtful, unique gifts that match your brand and budget.

Trending gifts on needi.com

Lovely bottle of Laurent Perrier packed in a beautiful wooden box which is engraved with a company logo or personal message of your choice – The recipient gets to enjoy a celebratory bottle of bubbles and have a unique keepsake to remember the gift learn more Our Team Snack Gift Boxes are full to the brim of sustainable, tasty treats both sweet and savoury. Perfect for remote workers – Encouraging home workers to take a break, eat and rest enhances productivity and gives the recipient a sense they matter. learn more There’s a real buzz to this experience….. not only do you get to wear a beekeeping suit as you learn to handle the frames and search out the Queen Bee, but there is also a tutored craft beer tasting. – From a James Bond experience, cheese and wine tasting to a weekend getaway our experiences are fun, unique and available in all locations. – Makes the recipient happy and excited. learn more

This is the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys a glass of wine: they can taste their way through the different styles, enjoying the experience with friends or family, and guided at each step by our very own expert. – Fun gift to to bring happiness and fun to the recipient. learn more Give yourself or your team kindness with this beautiful pampering and nurturing gift set. From a mindfulness journal to a complete care package we have the best self care gifts to promote health and happiness. – The recipients feel valued, appreciated and relaxed with these gifts. learn more From Baseball caps, t-shirts to quality and sustainable sweatshirts and hoodies these are the perfect gift for the team or clients whilst shring some business love. – Makes people feel included, involved and comfortable. learn more