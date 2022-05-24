Nearly half of UK investors view crypto as their most important financial asset

A global analysis of first time investors has revealed which countries are making the most investments, and where they’re putting their money.

The research, by investment comparison site BrokerChooser, highlighted cryptocurrency as the area gaining the most popularity among new investors – with an average increase of around 22% selecting it as their most important financial asset.

A remarkable 41% of those surveyed in the UK labelled cryptocurrency as the asset they value the most.

Forex, the market for trading currencies against each other lost the most interest from first-time traders since 2019. The product decreased in popularity by an average of 6.2%.

Further findings revealed…

The UK also appeared in the top 10 countries regarding stocks, forex and CFDs as essential investments, with 36.6% of first-time investors considering forex a must-have.

South African first-time investors are the most interested in crypto with more than 50% considering it a must-have asset.

India takes the top spot for five of the six products, losing out to South Africa for first-timers considering cryptocurrency a must-have. India still takes second place for cryptocurrency, with slightly under half of its first-time investors considering crypto a must-have.

The United States only appeared in the top 10 for stocks with 41.9% of first-time investors considering it an essential investment. The US didn’t appear in any of the top 10 for forex, crypto or funds.

Japan also appears in the top 10 for all six products, with first-time investors placing in the top five for every category. Japan ranks second for both options and funds, with 42.1% and 49.2% considering them an essential investment respectively.

The researchers at BrokerChooser say they surveyed their own customers to compile the analysis.