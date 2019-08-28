Near-miss: Passenger jet narrowly avoids hitting drone at Gatwick airport

An Airbus passenger jet carrying as many as 186 passengers was forced to take evasive action to avoid a drone as it approached Gatwick airport, it has emerged.

The airliner was flying at 518 metres towards the West Sussex airport on 28 April when the pilot saw a dark-coloured drone and made a banking turn to the right of up to eight degrees to avoid the device, according to the UK Airprox Board (UKAB).

UKAB said the drone was flying above the maximum legal height of 400 feet and within controlled airspace, and said the near-miss was in its highest category of risk.

The report did not identify which airline the plane was flying with, but Easyjet and British Airways operate the A320 model to and from Gatwick.

UKAB also discussed three other category A incidents at its last monthly meeting, including one involving the pilot of a Boeing 747 jet seeing a yellow and orange drone pass down the left side of the plane as they were approaching Heathrow.

Main image: Getty