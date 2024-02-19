National Highways’ chair announced with daunting in-tray including watchdog probe and £24bn package

National Highways’ new boss has a fairly daunting in-tray, including a watchdog probe and the delivery of a major government contract. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The government-owned body which operates and maintains the UK’s 4,500 mile strategic road network has announced the appointment of a new Chair.

Rhys Williams joins National Highways from the Cabinet Office, where he held the position of the government’s chief commercial officer for 8 years.

He replaces Dipesh Shah OBE, whose departure was announced last May following a three year tenure.

Among an extensive in tray, the new boss will be charged with overseeing the delivery of a £24bn government investment package aimed at improving British roads and tackling congestion.

The appointment also comes amid an investigation from the Office for Rail and Road (ORR) watchdog into National Highways’ performance after a recent dip.

The ORR’s annual assessment of the body, published in July 2023, identified a number of risks including delivery of its capital portfolio and asset management strategy.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Gareth will be an excellent new Chair at National Highways as we continue to deliver the government’s plan to back drivers across the country.”

“As we continue to invest in improving our road network, Gareth has been clear in his commitment to help keep the country moving through the delivery of the government’s £24bn investment into roads, creating jobs and growing the economy.”

In a statement following the announcement, the new Chair said: “I am delighted to be appointed as the Chair of National Highways, such a vital component of the UK’s infrastructure; a network that we all depend on for economic growth and connecting us all every day.”