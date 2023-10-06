Ex-pilot is new Civil Aviation Authority chief with ATC scandal top of in-tray

Rob Bishton, the new chief of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) watchdog has announced the appointment of Rob Bishton as its new chief executive.

Former commercial pilot Bishton takes the helm after a decade at the CAA and an extensive career in the aviation sector.

A board member since 2019 and head of its Safety and Airspace Regulation Group, he helped lead the oranisation through the Covid-19 pandemic – which saw the aviation sector face unprecedented challenges as fleets across the globe were grounded.

Bishton had been serving as interim CEO since early April 2023, following the departure of long-time chief Richard Moriarty in spring.

Among the immediate challenges faced by the new boss will be to lead the CAA through its independent review of this summers’ air traffic control disaster at NATs, the UK’s airspace operator.

A technical glitch at the provider caused widespread disruption across the country, cancelling thousands of flights at major hubs including Gatwick and Heathrow and prompting widespread condemnation from senior figures at a range of airlines.

The CAA announced this morning that its review into the disaster would consider the cost to carriers, with some arguing that NATs should be held liable.

That cost, which would cover fees for providing refunds and alternative accomodation for passengers whose flights were disrupted, has so far been estimated at £100m.

Sir Stephen Hillier, chair of the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said “having worked closely with Rob for a number of years, I am delighted he will be our new Chief Executive. With safety and consumers at the heart of our mission, his deep understanding of the sector makes him very well prepared for the complex challenges and opportunities ahead. “

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said “Rob has been a valuable member of the Civil Aviation Authority since 2014 and has over 30 years of aviation experience.”

“It is welcome news to see that work continues to help deliver greater consumer protections, regulate the sector and ensure future innovation is done safely and securely.”

The government has been urged to pass legislation this year to give the CAA more power to punish airlines for passenger complaints, particularly surrounding unpaid refunds.

In July, the CAA took unprecedented action against budget carrier Wizz Air, ordering it to review years of falsely rejected compensation claims for flight disruption.