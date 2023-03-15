Mullins can bring a Lot Of Joy to the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

Willie Mullins could win a sixth Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

THERE would be no better story than Henry de Bromhead training the winner of today’s Jack de Bromhead Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (4.50pm).

The Grade Two event has been named in memory of the trainer’s son, who, in November last year, tragically lost his life in a pony racing accident aged just 13.

De Bromhead fields both Magical Zoe and Foxy Girl in the race, who will both be cheered on regardless of what’s on the betting slip.

In Monday’s column I flagged YOU WEAR IT WELL at 10/1 for this race, and given conditions have become fairly testing I still think she’ll be in the shake-up.

Red-hot favourite Luccia is fancied to extend her unbeaten run to five, but is a short enough price to do so at 13/8 in a field that’s packed with potential, so I’m happy to play another each-way.

LOT OF JOY is one of those who is beginning to evolve into a very bright jumping prospect, having previously been campaigned on the Flat in Sweden.

Initially lacking fluency, her jumping has improved with every one of her three starts over obstacles in Ireland, and she has the engine to be a high class jumps mare.

Willie Mullins has trained five of the last seven winners of this contest, four of which returned at shorter prices than the 11/2 available about her, and she could make it six from eight for the master of Closutton.

It will also be interesting to see how Princess Zoe, a Group One winner on the Flat who was second in the 2021 Ascot Gold Cup, will get on in this.

Tony Mullins’ eight-year-old grey mare dead-heated at Punchestown on her debut over hurdles and will need to improve to win this, but she is obviously very classy.

The Magners Plate Handicap Chase (4.10pm) was won last year by Coole Cody and Evan Williams’ 12-year-old is back for more.

It’s going to be a tough ask for him, but he loves it round here and you can never rule him out.

Emmet Mullins’ So Scottish looks certain to go off favourite in this after his second to Boothill at Ascot in November.

He’s been given a break since then and has been snapped up by JP McManus, so plenty of punters will be filling their boots on him.

I can let him win at 4/1, but I am still keen on FRERO BANBOU at 11/1 who I tipped in Monday’s paper.

He was fourth in the Boothill race and is now 6lbs lower than when third in last year’s Grand Annual.

That was an incredible run as he was detached at the back of the field at the start of the race before Charlie Deutsch creeped into it.

To finish third after ploughing through the last was a fine effort and he should relish this extra distance.

I will also be backing Dan Skelton’s MIDNIGHT RIVER each-way at 9/1 with William Hill.

He is much improved this season and while he has plenty of weight, I do struggle to see him out of the places after his impressive win over course and distance on New Year’s Day.

The Kim Muir Challenge Cup (5.30pm) for amateur jockeys has been won by two 40/1 shots in the last six years.

It’s always a race I try to find a bit of value in and I think DR KANANGA can run well for Ben Clarke at 40/1 with William Hill.

He ran from the front in the Becher Chase in December, but he gave the big fences a bit too much air and he was eased down when his chance was gone.

His form hasn’t been the best this season, but if you go back to February last year, he was winning a 3m2f soft ground handicap chase at Chepstow by 12 lengths.

He then followed up to win by the same margin at Sandown and I can see him running well from the front.

POINTERS

Midnight River e/w 4.10pm Cheltenham

Frero Banbou e/w (already advised) 4.10pm Cheltenham

Lot Of Joy 4.50pm Cheltenham

You Wear It Well e/w (already advised) 4.50pm Cheltenham

Dr Kananga e/w 5.30pm Cheltenham