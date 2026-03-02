MS Reinsurance announces retirement of Charles Goldie and appointment of Jörg Bruniecki as Chief Underwriting Officer

Global reinsurer MS Reinsurance (MS Re) today announced that Group Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO) Charles Goldie will retire from the company, effective April 1, 2026, after five years in the role. He will continue to support the organization as Senior Advisor to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Wiest.

Jörg Bruniecki, currently CUO, Global Specialty Lines, will succeed Mr. Goldie as MS Re’s CUO, responsible for the company’s global underwriting strategy. He will report directly to the CEO and will join the Leadership Team and Executive Board.

Mr. Bruniecki has 30 years of reinsurance industry experience. Having joined MS Re in March 2022 as CUO, International P&C, he most recently has served as CUO, Global Specialty Lines, responsible for all specialty lines, including Agriculture, Financial Risks, Cyber, Engineering and Complex Industrial and Corporate Risks. Prior to joining MS Re, Jörg held senior roles at PartnerRe and Munich Re.

“Charles has been a defining force in MS Re’s evolution,” said Mr. Wiest. “His vision, discipline, and leadership have helped to fundamentally reshape our underwriting strategy, strengthened our market position, and built the momentum that now propels us into our next chapter. Beyond that, Charles has been a trusted partner to me personally and a widely respected voice across our organization. We are deeply grateful for his service and wish him every success in his retirement.”

He added: “Jörg has demonstrated strategic clarity and a deep understanding of the value we create for our partners. His broad market experience and proven ability to translate strategy into results make him well suited to lead our underwriting organization into its next phase.”

“It has been a privilege to help lead MS Re during a period of significant growth and change,” said Mr. Goldie. “I am proud of what our underwriting teams have built, and the discipline, creativity, and client partnership that define who we are today. I am particularly pleased to see Jörg assume the CUO role.”

“I am honored to build on the strong foundations established by Charles,” said Mr. Bruniecki. “In recent years, we have strengthened our underwriting capabilities and deepened our partnerships with clients and brokers. I look forward to working with teams across MS Re to continue delivering value for our partners.”

Separately, effective April 1, 2026, Louis de Segonzac, currently CUO, Americas, will assume the role of Chief Technical Underwriting Officer (CTUO), reporting to the CEO and as a member of the Leadership Team. Louis has successfully led our Latin American markets since 2014 and the broader Americas region since 2021, consistently driving underwriting performance. Mr. de Segonzac brings a powerful combination of underwriting experience and technical insight, making him the right leader to continue modernizing and advancing our technical underwriting capabilities.

Mr. de Segonzac replaces Marcus Pollak who will step down as CTUO and will transition to a new position in the company.

Mr. Wiest added: “MS Re is moving from transformation to the next stage of our journey. These changes reflect our recognition of the contributions Charles and Marcus have made, and our confidence in the leaders who will build on the strong foundations we have established so far.”

The company is conducting an internal and external search to fill the roles that remain open following these changes.

