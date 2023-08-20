M&S digital chief exits amid business boom

The top dog behind Marks & Spencer’s digital growth is reportedly leaving the retailer just months after being promoted.

Chief digital and technology officer Jeremy Pee, who landed the position in January, is understood to be leaving the business to return to Canada.

According to a report in The Sunday Times, M&S’s co-chief executive officer Katie Bickerstaffe will take on his responsibilities until a replacement is found.

Pee initially joined the retailer in 2018 as chief digital and data officer.

Before this he was senior vice president at Canadian retailer Loblaw.

As part of his relocation package, M&S is understood to have forked out for a family home for Pee in the affluent London quarter of Little Venice, which is near the company’s HQ.

Pee was also said to be instrumental in transforming the company’s digital capabilities, including improving the stores click and collect offering and introducing screens that customers could return clothes via.

City A.M. has contacted M&S for a comment on the report.

Last week M&S raised its profit outlook for the year after the business was boosted by sales in its clothing and food arm.

The brand has performed well since it revamped its clothing and homeware line, as it sought to appeal to a more modern and trendy customer base.

The group posted annual revenues of £11.93bn in May, up from £10.88bn the year before.

The retailer’s share price is also up 35 per cent over the last year.