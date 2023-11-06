Moving markets: What’s shaping the FTSE 100 today

Markets are digesting the latest in the Middle East and oil implications before markets open

The FTSE 100 opens at 8am – here’s what traders are digesting this morning before markets open

In a four-day rally, Asian shares gained momentum on Monday, as markets priced in the likelihood of rate cuts in the U.S. and Europe. Oil prices saw a modest rise, bolstered by Saudi Arabia and Russia’s commitment to output reductions. Israel’s rejection of ceasefire calls made headlines. Here are five crucial updates to kickstart your day.

Saudi Arabia and Russia uphold oil output cuts

Both Saudi Arabia and Russia have reaffirmed their commitment to planned oil output cuts, despite ongoing Middle East unrest. They will maintain oil supply restrictions of over 1 million barrels per day until the year’s end. This decision has pushed oil prices higher.

Israel rebuffs calls for ceasefire

On Sunday, Israel firmly rebuffed the increasing international appeals for a ceasefire and declared the encirclement of Gaza City. Hostages continue to be held in Gaza.

Buffett’s Berkshire posts bigger loss

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway posted its first quarterly loss in a year due to falling stock prices, including Apple. However, strong performance in the insurance segment boosted the operating profit to a record level.

This was driven by higher interest rates in the third quarter, which increased yields on Berkshire’s U.S. Treasury bill holdings to over 5 per cent. The insurance businesses benefited from fewer car accidents and a calm Atlantic hurricane season, resulting in a 41 per cent rise in operating profit to $10.76 billion, although Berkshire’s net loss more than quadrupled to $12.77 billion.

UK prepares for a thrifty Christmas

Nearly two-thirds of UK adults plan to reduce their Christmas spending, as revealed by Accenture’s recent research. The survey also indicated that over half of UK adults are not inclined to take advantage of discounts during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Boxing Day.

This poses a significant challenge to the economy, which is grappling with the worst cost of living crisis in modern history. The initial estimate for the third-quarter GDP is expected this Friday, following the Bank of England’s recent warning that medium-term growth may fall significantly below historical averages.

FTSE 100 retailers may feel the pinch.

Asian markets surge on rate cut hopes

Asian shares have witnessed a four-day rally on Monday, as markets anticipate earlier rate cuts in the US and Europe. Japan’s Nikkei surged by 1.8% and the offshore Chinese yuan rose to a high of 7.2827 per dollar, the strongest level since Oct 10. Yields on two-year Treasuries paused at 4.86% after a 17 basis points drop last week, while 10-year notes held at 4.59%.

The euro remained strong at $1.0728, having risen by 1% on Friday to reach a two-month high. The dollar index remained flat at 105.07 after falling more than 1% last week. Gold prices remained steady, with spot gold at $1,990.43 per ounce and U.S. gold futures at $1,997.60. Oil prices also rebounded slightly after a 6% drop last week, with Brent crude up 41 cents, or 0.5%, to reach $85.30 per barrel, and U.S. crude climbing by 54 cents, or 0.7%, to $81.05 per barrel.