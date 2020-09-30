Morrisons creates 1,000 jobs to fulfil Amazon orders

Morrisons has created more than 1,000 new jobs to help fulfil orders through its new Amazon partnership.

The supermarket said today that the new permanent positions will involve picking and packing customer orders from more than 50 stores across the UK.

Amazon Prime customers are able to order Morrisons groceries, with a free same-day delivery.

Orders are placed on Amazon before being picked in store by a Morrisons staff member. The parcels are then collected by Amazon and delivered to the consumer within a two-hour window.

The grocer’s home delivery expansion comes as the UK is preparing for a potential second wave of coronavirus.

Demand for home deliveries has recently spiked again over concerns that the government will impose stricter lockdown rules as coronavirus cases have surged.

Morrisons head of Amazon Hannah Horsfall said: “At Morrisons, we’re doing everything we can to ensure everyone can order our great value food and have it delivered to their doorstep.

“We’re looking for team players, with good customer service skills that can play their full part in helping to feed the nation.”

Morrisons unveiled a delivery service for university students that have been asked to self-isolate.

The “SOS Serve our Students” delivery service will launch at Manchester Metropolitan University, where around 1,500 students are in quarantine, before it is rolled out to other campuses.

Last week the grocer launched a subscription box service, saying demand for online deliveries had soared 56 per cent during the week as coronavirus cases continued to rise.

It also became the first supermarket to reinstate limits on the number of essential products customers can buy amid concerns over stockpiling. It limited purchases of products such as toilet and disinfectant to three per customer.