Morning snapshot: Your Daily Dose of pre-market news

It’s Monday 10 January. Here is a quick overview of the stories that are making headlines this morning in the UK and around the world.

UK

POLITICS Cladding: Developers must agree a £4 billion plan to fix dangerous cladding on low-rise flats by early March or risk new laws forcing them to act, Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said.

HEALTH Coronavirus: Boris Johnson was under pressure from Tory MPs to set out plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions and deliver a vision for living with the virus.

HEALTH: The Government is warning that almost all pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid symptoms were unvaccinated in one analysis over several months last year, as it kicks off an advertising campaign encouraging expectant mothers to get boosted.

POLITICS Coronavirus: The senior official investigating claims of coronavirus rule-breaking parties in Downing Street must be given access to Boris Johnson if required, opposition parties said, after it was alleged he attended a drinks party during the first lockdown.

ROYAL Platinum: Buckingham Palace has unveiled the full programme of events to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

HEALTH Childhood Obesity: An updated Government app will use barcodes to encourage families to switch to healthier food as part of heightened efforts to tackle Britain’s child obesity crisis.

SHOWBIZ Globes: Dark western The Power of The Dog and HBO’s Succession have triumphed at the 79th Golden Globes following a bizarrely muted online event and no celebrity guests.

COURTS Bennell: Eight men who sued Manchester City after complaining of being abused by paedophile Barry Bennell more than 30 years ago are waiting for a High Court judge’s ruling.

POLITICS Arena: Venues would have a legal duty to provide security in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing under Government plans set for publication.

MONEY Housing: Barriers to housebuilding must be removed urgently as too many people are living in expensive, unsuitable and poor quality properties, according to a House of Lords committee.

MONEY Sellers: The average house seller in England and Wales last year sold their property for around £95,000 more than they had paid for it, according to analysis.

DEATH Saget: Celebrities have expressed their shock and sadness over the sudden death of US actor and comedian Bob Saget.

SCIENCE Ichthyosaur: Scientists have hailed one of the “greatest finds” in British palaeontological history after the largest fossilised remains of a prehistoric “sea dragon” were discovered in the Midlands.

INDUSTRY Unite: The number of foreign lorries entering and leaving the UK under a scheme introduced last year is not being monitored, a leading trade union has claimed.

CITY Online Retail: The UK is witnessing a shortage of supply of warehouse space after a surge in demand for logistics sites in 2021, according to new research.

SHOWBIZ Stevens: Rachel Stevens has revealed she is “terrified” of making her debut on the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice as her only experience on the rink is “wobbling around” at Christmas time with her children.

SHOWBIZ Curtis: Richard Curtis has said that his films and TV shows are starting to look like “historical documents” and admitted his children feel some of his jokes are no longer appropriate or are “old fashioned”.

WORLD

MYANMAR: A court in Myanmar has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in prison after finding her guilty of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official said.