More than 6,000 letters sent from bars and clubs to MPs urging winter support

A long queue of club-goers waiting to get in to Heaven nightclub on July 24

Bars and club businesses have sent MPs more than 6,000 letters, pleading for a package of support to help them pay staggering energy bills this winter.

In more than 65 per cent of businesses, firms are barely breaking even or losing money, due to increasing operating costs, according to the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA).

Businesses are also struggling to pass on costs to consumers, who are facing household bills go up.

Nightclub bosses said they feared hiking prices by too much, in case customers reduce their spending or frequency of visits.

There had been “an escalating public presence” of closure notices from pubs, restaurants and clubs over the past three weeks, NTIA chief executive, Michael Kill said.

More than 70 per cent of businesses had stated they will be “financially compromised within weeks, all of which have stated untenable operating costs as reasons too close,” he added.

Kill said: “The industry’s future is finely balanced between the delivery of an effective survival package from the new Prime Minister and Government next week and continued consumer spend and confidence.”

Businesses have called for measures such as a VAT reduction, business rates relief extension and an energy cap for small, medium enterprise businesses.