Sainbury’s has launched a restructuring plan, putting around 1,150 jobs at risk.

The supermarket is set to cut around 500 head office roles, reduce office space and close a warehouse, according to reports.

The head office roles at risk include jobs in commercial operations, human resources, supply chain and logistics, technology, general merchandise and clothing divisions.

Sainsbury’s is reportedly aiming to create a more “efficient business” with more cash invested into food.

