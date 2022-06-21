Renewed concern over Monkeypox as UK cases surge by 220 since Friday to 793

Undated handout file image issued by the UK Health Security Agency of the stages of Monkeypox. Monkeypox could have a “massive impact” on access to sexual health services, a top doctor has warned.

The number of Monkeypox cases in the UK is approaching 800, with a huge spike in recent days forcing health authorities to change their reporting methods.

Between 6 May to 20 June of this year, there were 793 cases detected across the UK, with 766 in England.

The new figure represents a major increase, up from 574 on Friday 17 June, representing almost 220 new cases in a matter of days.

It is transmitted mainly between gay and bisexual men, as well as those who have sex with men without documented history of travel to endemic countries.

The UKHSA said in wake of the spike in cases, it will now report cases every Tuesday and Friday.

Dr Sophia Makki, Incident Director at UKHSA, said: “We continue to see a steady increase in monkeypox cases. We’re reminding everyone to be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox, particularly if you’ve recently had new or multiple sexual partners, to help prevent further spread and protect others.”

“If you have a rash with blisters, or any other monkeypox symptoms, don’t go to events, meet with friends or have sexual contact. Instead, stay at home and contact 111 or your local sexual health service for advice.”

This comes as cases if Coronavirus also experienced a resurgence, with a 24 per cent increase of hospitalisations in England with the virus.