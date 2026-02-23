Molecular Instruments Announces Fully Ambient-Temperature HCR™ Pro RNA-ISH on the BOND-III, Setting a New Standard for Clinical Automation

Molecular Instruments® (MI), inventor of the HCR™ technology, today announced the availability of fully ambient-temperature HCR™ Pro RNA-ISH on the BOND-III, introducing a new class of clinical-grade RNA-ISH engineered for consistency, tissue preservation, and scalable automation. Unlike conventional RNA-ISH workflows that depend on enzymatic digestion for permeabilization and elevated temperatures for specificity, HCR™ Pro operates entirely at ambient temperature throughout the protocol. This ambient-temperature, protease-free approach is designed to minimize heat-driven variability, help preserve fragile patient samples, and deliver high signal-to-background performance in routine FFPE tissue. This launch expands clinical access to high-performance RNA-ISH on one of the most widely adopted autostaining platforms in pathology.

With this launch, clinical and translational laboratories can integrate HCR™ Pro into existing BOND-III workflows while maintaining the assay’s defining performance characteristics, including high signal-to-background, a fully protease-free chemistry, and ambient-temperature operation. By eliminating heat- and digestion-driven sources of tissue disruption, HCR™ Pro helps preserve tissue morphology and antigen integrity, supporting streamlined RNA and protein co-detection alongside routine immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence assays in real-world patient specimens.

HCR™ Pro RNA-ISH is designed for clinical and translational applications where signal-to-background and interpretability are critical, enabling confident visualization of low-abundance targets and consistent results in complex tissues. By prioritizing tissue preservation through protease-free, ambient-temperature chemistry, HCR™ Pro can also help reduce repeat testing — an essential consideration when patient material is limited and turnaround time matters.

Clinical-grade RNA-ISH, optimized for automation on the BOND-III

Fully ambient-temperature workflow: Runs entirely at ambient temperature to reduce heat-driven risks such as evaporation gradients and thermal nonuniformity, improving staining consistency across slides and runs in patient tissue.

Seamless integration into existing workflows: Deploy HCR™ Pro RNA-ISH on the BOND-III without software updates, enabling straightforward adoption and streamlined RNA and protein co-detection alongside routine IHC and IF assays.

Designed to scale in clinical labs: Accelerate implementation with guided onboarding, including a complimentary Starter Kit and on-site protocol programming support from Molecular Instruments, helping teams expand RNA-ISH capacity with confidence.

Availability

HCR™ Pro RNA-ISH for use on the BOND-III autostaining platform is available to order through MI’s webstore. Laboratories interested in learning more or requesting an on-site setup visit can contact info@molecularinstruments.com or their Molecular Instruments representative.

About MI

Molecular Instruments® (www.molecularinstruments.com) develops and synthesizes molecular kits powered by the breakthrough HCR™ imaging platform for applications in academic research, drug development, synthetic biology, and clinical pathology and diagnostics.

Contact

Media Contact:

