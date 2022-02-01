Mobile operator Three UK hikes staff wages considerably as it continues recruitment drive

Mobile phone operator Three UK is planning to hike staff wages up to 12.6 per cent, as the country faces soaring prices for utilities and groceries.

Some 2,500 retail staff will receive new minimum hourly rates set at £10.13 nationwide and £11.40 in London, excluding bonuses, the internet service provider said

The pay hikes exceed the real National Living Wage set by the Living Wage Foundation and took effect last month.

Staff of all ages have received the pay increase as the company is currently recruiting for more than 100 retail stores. Stores in Central London are in particular need of new staff, the firm added.

Elaine Carey, chief commercial officer at Three UK, said: “Our retail staff are at the core of our business and I am delighted to announce this increase in base salary as a reward for their continued hard work, particularly throughout the pandemic.”

It comes as Brits are facing a cost of living squeeze with sky rocketing energy bills, as well as planned tax hikes this spring.

Carey added: “Now more than ever, good mobile connectivity is critical to how we all live and work, so it’s right that we reward the people who serve our customers day in, day out. I’d like to thank all of my colleagues for their continuing contributions to our business and our goal of delivering better connectivity, every day for every customer.”