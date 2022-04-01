Mitie snaps up telecoms tower design house P2ML amid competition probe

Mitie has snapped up a telecoms tower design house for £2.1m.

It has acquired P2ML, which provides construction and maintenance services for cellular telecoms infrastructure.

The strategic outsourcing firm is being probed by the competition watchdog for its reported relationship with US company PAE, in trying to get contracts for immigration removal centres (IRC).

The Guardian newspaper reported this week that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) raided Mitie’s offices.